Stationery and lifestyle brand Neon Sheep opens new Leeds store

Stationery and lifestyle brand Neon Sheep has opened a new store in Leeds.

The store has opened at Trinity Leeds and is the 11th for the brand across the UK.

Camilla Harvey, area manager for Neon Sheep, said, “We’re delighted to be opening our newest member of the flock in the wonderful city of Leeds. We can’t wait to share our vibrant brand with the local area and spread some cheer with our quirky products.”

David Maddison, centre manager at Trinity Leeds, said Neon Sheep was the perfect addition to retail mix.

"Shoppers will be spoiled for choice with cool cards and stationery, trendy homeware and fun gifts," he said. "We’re really pleased to add Neon Sheep to Trinity Leeds’ already diverse offering.”