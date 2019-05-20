Starbucks announce location of next Leeds branch creating 20 jobs

Coffee shop giants Starbucks have announced plans for their next location in Leeds city centre.

The global chain are opening a new branch at the Merrion Centre later this Summer, creating 20 jobs.

Shoppers in the Merrion Centre

The coffee house, which already has 21 branches and stands across the city, will have space for around 125 customers in the shopping centre.

An exact opening date is still to be confirmed although the latest addition will be opening some time during the Summer.

Helen Green, Associate Director for Merrion Centre owners Town Centre Securities, said: ‘’We’re extremely proud to announce that Starbucks is bringing its iconic coffee shop to Leeds Arena Quarter. The addition is testament to our team’s hard work in identifying opportunities and bringing the right partners to this area of the city.

"Starbucks and our existing tenants look forward to welcoming customers old and new later this year”.

More than £70m has been invested in the Merrion Centre in recent years, with the nearby First Direct Arena bringing a high footfall. Last year, the centre received 11.8m visitors through its doors.