News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

St Patrick's Day Leeds: 16 cracking photos from the parade as thousands celebrate in Millennium Square

Thousands of people turned out to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Leeds city centre today.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
3 hours ago

The event brings together the large Irish community across the city, starting with a parade through the city centre at 11am before crowds made their way to Millennium Square for live entertainment, food and of course – Guinness. One partygoer, who has been going to the event for more than 20 years, said it was the “best ever” parade.

The event is named after Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. Born in the 5th century in Roman Britain, it is said he was kidnapped at the age of 16 and sent to Ireland as a slave before escaping and becoming a missionary. Although St Patrick’s Day is Friday, the parade takes place on the Sunday before in Leeds.

Here are 16 cracking pictures from the parade, taken by our photographer Steve Riding.

Staff and pupils from St Theresa's Catholic Primary School

1. St Theresa's Catholic Primary School

Staff and pupils from St Theresa's Catholic Primary School

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Gary Hetherington, the chief executive of Leeds Rhinos, cuts the tape to start the parade

2. Cutting the tape

Gary Hetherington, the chief executive of Leeds Rhinos, cuts the tape to start the parade

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
The parade began at 11am from Millennium Square and travelled through Leeds City Centre, returning to the square at 12pm

3. Thousands turn out for parade

The parade began at 11am from Millennium Square and travelled through Leeds City Centre, returning to the square at 12pm

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Canon Eugene McGillycuddy, parish priest at St. Patricks in Leeds, leading the parade

4. Canon Eugene McGillycuddy

Canon Eugene McGillycuddy, parish priest at St. Patricks in Leeds, leading the parade

Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
LeedsIreland