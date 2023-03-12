St Patrick's Day Leeds: 16 cracking photos from the parade as thousands celebrate in Millennium Square
Thousands of people turned out to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Leeds city centre today.
The event brings together the large Irish community across the city, starting with a parade through the city centre at 11am before crowds made their way to Millennium Square for live entertainment, food and of course – Guinness. One partygoer, who has been going to the event for more than 20 years, said it was the “best ever” parade.
The event is named after Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. Born in the 5th century in Roman Britain, it is said he was kidnapped at the age of 16 and sent to Ireland as a slave before escaping and becoming a missionary. Although St Patrick’s Day is Friday, the parade takes place on the Sunday before in Leeds.
Here are 16 cracking pictures from the parade, taken by our photographer Steve Riding.