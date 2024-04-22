Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And Springwell North Brewing Co Leeds has announced a big name signing ahead of the Euros - a spectacular outdoor TV screen complete with and an exciting line-up of events set to captivate audiences of all ages.

The Buslingthorpe Lane venue has transformed its outdoor space to create a fan zone style area for football fans to watch a live screening of the Euros which kicks off on Friday, June 14 in Germany.

Over the next few months North have secured some of the best local food traders to serve up alongside their beloved resident, Little Bao Boy, most weekends.

North brewery is launching a new Euros fanzone with huge outdoor screen and street food (Photo by North)

Olivia Clarke, head of marketing at North, said: "Springwell is more than just a place to enjoy great beer; it's a destination for friends, families and dogs to sit and soak up the sun with a coffee, cocktail or soft drink, and our alternating street food vendors make each visit unique"

"We can't wait to kick summer off with our new outdoor TV screen and celebrate some of the biggest events of the year in our sunny outdoor seating area”.

Some events will be ticketed, ensuring an intimate and exclusive experience for all attendees.

The full event schedule and ticket details can be found at: Events | North Brewing Co