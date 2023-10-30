Spooktacular Halloween Homes: the best haunted house and Halloween decorations in Leeds this spooky season
Take a look at these splendid and spooky homes in Leeds all dressed up for Halloween 2023.
Halloween lovers have gone above and beyond this year with their decorating, we have seen huge spider webs, sinister skeletons and even a pirate ship in a front garden.
We have put together a collection of photos from our favourite decorations sent in by readers.
They include cemeteries, witches and ghouls taking over homes in Leeds - click through this article to see some great decorations.
1 / 3