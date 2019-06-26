Spice Girl Mel B announces 'brutally honest' intimate Leeds show

Leeds Spice Girl Mel B will appear at Leeds Grand Theatre in an intimate 'in conversation' style show later this year.

Fresh from the success of the Spice Girls sell-out tour, her best-selling autobiography, ‘Brutally Honest’, and her explosive Piers Morgan Life Stories interview, fans will get to see Melanie Brown up close and will have chance to ask her questions in August.

Mel B on the Spice Girls World Tour 2008.

The live shows, which also include a London date, will support Women’s Aid, for whom she is a patron.

Formerly known as Scary Spice, Brown, 44, is originally from Leeds.

She said: “I’m so honoured to be sharing my story - good and bad - because I kept so many things secret for so long out of shame and I have learnt over these past few years that through talking, through sharing you learn and you make real bonds with people.

"This is a first for me. I want to make it very special, very real and very intimate.

"I know there will be tears but I am also hoping for few laughs too because that’s the woman I am - as you will discover.”

Brown has made headlines several times in the last few years, with allegations of domestic abuse against her ex-husband and claims of a one night stand with bandmate Geri Horner.

She will be joined on stage for part of the interview by her mum, Andrea, sister, Danielle, and daughter, Phoenix.

Brown will be interviewed by friend and celebrity journalist Louise Gannon.

She said: “Having spent years of my life talking to Melanie Brown I know there are so many sides to her that people don’t always see - there is Mel B the Spice girl, the gobby, Scary outrageous star but there is another Melanie, the real Melanie Brown and the real Melanie is one hell of a woman as everyone is about to find out."

Teresa Parker, Head of Communications at Women's Aid, said, "Melanie bravely sharing her story helps other women, and we know what a difference it makes.

"Women are telling us they are seeking support after hearing her speak.

"We are so grateful to Melanie for helping to raise vital funds and awareness for Women's Aid through these shows.

"She is a courageous and inspirational woman, and we are proud that she is our patron."

Brown will be appearing at the Leeds Grand Theatre and Opera House on Sunday August 25 and at the Savoy Theatre in London on Sunday September 1.

Tickets for the Leeds date are now on sale at www.leedsgrandtheatre.com.