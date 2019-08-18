Some of the most beautiful pictures from Ed Sheeran's concerts in Roundhay Park
Leeds' biggest park was lit up like Wembley Stadium over the weekend for his two concerts on Friday and Saturday.
Some 160,000 people came to Roundhay for the gigs which were part of his Divide tour. Here are the best pictures from the huge event.
1. Dropping a beat
Sheeran took to the stage with loads of energy and got fans jumping up and down
2. Warming up the crowds
Ed Sheeran gets the crowd of 80,000 people going as he takes to the stage
3. 80,000 lighters
Fans put the lights on on their phones to sway along to some of Sheeran's hits such as Perfect and Thinking Out Loud
4. Hands in the air
Kate Josephs' son Danny gets on his dad's shoulders at the concert on Saturday. Picture: Kate Josephs
Kate Josephs
