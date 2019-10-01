Sleep-out in Leeds raises £26k for homelessness charity Simon on the Streets

An Annual sleep-out has raised thousands of pounds for a homelessness charity while raising awareness of the harsh realities that rough sleepers experience.

Sponsored by BW Legal, Sleep With Simon saw 120 people spend the night outside at the Royal Armouries, raising £26,835 for Simon on the Streets. The event offered the chance for individuals and businesspeople to learn more about the increasing amount of people becoming homeless and how the charity supports entrenched rough sleepers.

Before bedding down, the fundraisers saw performances from the Commoners Choir, listened to a bedtime story from drama arts group Slung Low and enjoyed catering from Rapid Relief Team, Bean Rover and Manjit’s Kitchen.

Rob Barrowcliff also shared his personal story about sleeping rough from age 12. Having turned his life around to get a first-class degree and a career as a mental health nurse supporting the homeless, Rob’s moving speech credited his success to the people who helped him.

He said: “It was people like the outreach workers for Simon on the Streets who gave me hope and helped me turn my life around. I actually feel blessed to have experienced what I have, it has helped me in my career and allows the patients I support to relate to me.”

Simon on the Streets offers street-support to individuals across Leeds, Bradford and Kirklees who have complex needs and cannot access mainstream services, due to complex mental health issues, drug addictions, alcohol dependencies and other barriers.

Eric Richardson, charity CEO, added: “Whilst we cannot create an exact replica of the life of a rough sleeper, the sleep-out is a chance to experience a taster of life on the streets.”