A man from Leeds has lost more than five stone - about a quarter of his bodyweight - in a year with the support of a local football club focused on a healthy lifestyle.

When Tom Conroy was diagnosed with sleep apnoea at just 29 years old, it was the wake-up call he needed to decide to get fit and healthy for his kids.

Searching for a solution, Tom found MAN v FAT, a community-focused football club. He highlighted the club’s supportive environment, saying: “Honestly, all the lads at the club are great. I've formed really good friendships with some lads, and I value them, and their advice and support more than anything.”

Man v FAT Football is a club for men with a BMI of 27.5 and over. Players join a team and score points for both weight loss and goals. In Leeds, the club, which takes place at Goals Leeds every Wednesday at 7pm, has 90 players who have collectively lost 350 kilograms this year alone.

Reflecting on his transformation with the club, Tom said: “MAN v FAT has changed me and my life in many ways. For a start, I can move more and play football with my kids, and enjoy theme parks again as I fit on the rides. I now fit into clothes; I can buy them at any retail place, not worrying it won’t fit me. All of this, in turn, has improved my mental health.”

The club’s coach, Alex Vamplew, said the club offers a non-judgmental and competitive environment where both on-scale and off-scale victories are celebrated.

“I’ve seen the benefits go far beyond weight loss. Building fitness, improving confidence, and boosting mental well-being. All the while, players are making new connections with teammates, who understand the challenges faced, cheering each other on through triumph and setback.”

You can find out more about MAN v FAT here: https://manvfat.com/football/