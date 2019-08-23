Sizzling weather hits Leeds Festival 2019 as bands take to the stage on the first day

Have your say

Fans are heading to a Leeds Festival which is expected to be the hottest in recent memory.

Thousands of fans flocked to the main stage to catch the first of the bands at the three-day event.

Scorching temperatures replaced grey clouds on Friday morning and the mood of fans also went sky-high as the first band - Milk Teeth - took to the main stage at lunch time.

Lucy Flaherty, 23, from Sheffield, said: "The lineup is great this year but Foo Fighters are the reason I want to come.

"Dave Grohl always puts on an amazing show!

"This is my first year at Leeds Festival but I can see why everyone raves about it. It's a brilliant experience."

Many of the fans arriving at the festival were looking forward to Friday headliners Foo Fighters, a band who last played at the event in 2012.

The band arrive following sold out shows in Ireland, seven years after playing to over 100,000 people in Bramham Park.

Aaron Waldie, 23, Lancaster, said that the festival was even better than 2018.

He said he couldn't wait to see his favourite band Foo Fighters.

He added: "It's such a good variety.

"Foo Fighters are great and are going to be hard to top, but Royal Blood are a great show.

"It's brilliant weather. Much better than last year!"

Kate Docherty, 34, from The Wirral, said: "it's a lot better lineup this year and having bands like Foo Fighters is like Glastonbury - except cheaper and easier to get to!"

Molly Alston, 19, from Wakefield, said it was her first time at a festival.

She added: "The people are really nice and everyone is loads of help. The weather just tops it off as well!

"I'm in Pink Moon camping which means I can have a shower which makes a big difference.

"I'm excited for Bastille, Billy Eilish and Yungblood. And Post Malone!"

Other bands set to take to the main stage on Friday include Enter Shikari and Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes.

On the Radio 1 stage, Bastille and Chvrches are set to draw huge crowds.

Day tickets for Saturday are still available but Sunday has sold out, with Post Malone closing the festival.