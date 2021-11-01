Six-year-old Alba from Pontefract starts her one million steps for charity walk today

Alba in her 1 Million Steps T-shirt ready to take on her toughest challenge yet

Six-year-old Alba Stogden has already raised more than £6,000 for a number of charities and today she began her most ambitious one yet.

Over the next two months Alba, who lives in Pontefract, is going to walk one-million miles for the Yorkshire-based charity IDAS that supports people affected by domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Alba's fundraising started in March when her mum Sophie asked her if she'd like to take part in the Samaritans 310,000 Steps in March challenge.

Alba with her coveted Gold Blue Peter badge - the rarest of them all

Alba agreed and the two walked every day and soon completed their steps - raising £3,971 in sponsorship.

“We’re quite open about mental health in our house, said Sophie.

She's grown up with it. Her father suffered with his mental health and she wants to advocate for it.

“She’s quite aware that the Samaritans help people ‘who are sad’ in Alba’s words - and she wanted to do her bit to help them.”

Alba buying flowers to carry out her 'little acts of kindness'

Sophie said: " After the first challenge it all went a bit crazy. Alba was interviewed on TV and she got a lot of support from it and she didn't want to stop after that."

In May Alba raised £1,020 for Andy's Man Club by walking 200 miles, collected 100 bags of litter for Young Minds netting them £157. In September she walked 600,000 steps for Calm raising £695.

Then over three days Alba walked 35 miles for MINT and has so far raised £60, and even before her IDAS challenge started there were pledges of £155.

Sophie said: "We plan to take two months to do the one million steps but Alba wants to do it all in November."

If so, that equates to 33,000 steps a day - around 10 miles - and would take five hours with a break in the middle.

As well as raising thousands for charity Alba carries out 'little acts of kindness'. She uses her pocket money to buy flowers, chocolates and little pots of bubbles, leaving them in places with a note so people can pick them up.

Sophie said: "She’s made so many people in the community smile with all these acts of kindness and we’re massively proud of her.”

Alba has been awarded a number of Blue Peter badges for her fundraising but last month she was delighted to receive a Gold Blue Peter badge - the rarest badge of them all which are only given to individuals for extraordinary achievements.

If you would like to sponsor Alba in her one-million step challenge go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/albawalks1millionsteps