Cycling around Leeds.

Six of the best places to cycle in Leeds

Love cycling? Leeds has plenty of offer with trails to suit all ages and abilities.

Here are six suggestions for you to check out. READ MORE: A to Z of Leeds - 26 reasons to be proud of your city

Operated by Cycle Pathway CIC, a not-for-profit company.'Various trails, to match peoples levels of ability, from beginners and children to advanced mountain biking, and is free to use.

1. Leeds Urban Bike Park, Middleton

Operated by Cycle Pathway CIC, a not-for-profit company.'Various trails, to match peoples levels of ability, from beginners and children to advanced mountain biking, and is free to use.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Opened this year on former wasteland where two railway lines once split thanks to a project steered by Wetherby Bike Trails. Boasts over 1km of trails, a jump line and pump track and it free to use.

2. The Devils Toenail Bike Park, Wetherby

Opened this year on former wasteland where two railway lines once split thanks to a project steered by Wetherby Bike Trails. Boasts over 1km of trails, a jump line and pump track and it free to use.
other
Buy a Photo
A series of circular cycle routes suitable for beginners and families new to cycling. Three routes follow parts of the Wakefield Wheel Cycle route and use mainly off road and quiet roads.

3. Pugneys

A series of circular cycle routes suitable for beginners and families new to cycling. Three routes follow parts of the Wakefield Wheel Cycle route and use mainly off road and quiet roads.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Around three miles each way and is flat and surfaced with compacted gravel. Ideal for families with young children because of being traffic free, it takes in nice countryside with a castle treat once in Spofforth.

4. The Harland Way, Wetherby to Spofforth

Around three miles each way and is flat and surfaced with compacted gravel. Ideal for families with young children because of being traffic free, it takes in nice countryside with a castle treat once in Spofforth.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2