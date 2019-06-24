Six of the best places to cycle in Leeds Love cycling? Leeds has plenty of offer with trails to suit all ages and abilities. Here are six suggestions for you to check out. READ MORE: A to Z of Leeds - 26 reasons to be proud of your city 1. Leeds Urban Bike Park, Middleton Operated by Cycle Pathway CIC, a not-for-profit company.'Various trails, to match peoples levels of ability, from beginners and children to advanced mountain biking, and is free to use. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. The Devils Toenail Bike Park, Wetherby Opened this year on former wasteland where two railway lines once split thanks to a project steered by Wetherby Bike Trails. Boasts over 1km of trails, a jump line and pump track and it free to use. other Buy a Photo 3. Pugneys A series of circular cycle routes suitable for beginners and families new to cycling. Three routes follow parts of the Wakefield Wheel Cycle route and use mainly off road and quiet roads. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. The Harland Way, Wetherby to Spofforth Around three miles each way and is flat and surfaced with compacted gravel. Ideal for families with young children because of being traffic free, it takes in nice countryside with a castle treat once in Spofforth. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2