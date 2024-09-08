Six loveable cats and dogs up for adoption with RSPCA in Leeds including adorable kitten Arthur

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 8th Sep 2024, 11:30 BST

Here are six of the adorable cats and dogs who are up for adoption at the RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds.

The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

This week, our round-up includes three-year-old Arthur, an adorable kitten with beautiful green eyes.

Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

Three-year-old Arthur is hugely popular because of his good looks and green eyes. The cute kitten is also deaf, so will need a gentle wake up call in the morning. He loves a midday snooze and can be found in all sorts of positions when asleep. He would love to explore a safe and enclosed garden in his new home.

1. Arthur

Three-year-old Arthur is hugely popular because of his good looks and green eyes. The cute kitten is also deaf, so will need a gentle wake up call in the morning. He loves a midday snooze and can be found in all sorts of positions when asleep. He would love to explore a safe and enclosed garden in his new home. | RSPCA

Photo Sales
Remmy is a one-year-old Dogue de Bordeaux with bundles of energy and joy. He can be giddy but is super focused too and is a great learner. Remmy, a big softy, would love a family who would be keen to carry on his training.

2. Remmy

Remmy is a one-year-old Dogue de Bordeaux with bundles of energy and joy. He can be giddy but is super focused too and is a great learner. Remmy, a big softy, would love a family who would be keen to carry on his training. | RSPCA

Photo Sales
Two-year-old Freddie is a sweet-natured and gentle Staffie who has been enjoying time in his foster home and can't wait to find his new family. They would need to commit to his training - and he would prefer a quieter home, but could live with older kids.

3. Freddie

Two-year-old Freddie is a sweet-natured and gentle Staffie who has been enjoying time in his foster home and can't wait to find his new family. They would need to commit to his training - and he would prefer a quieter home, but could live with older kids. | RSPCA

Photo Sales
Gentle duo Catface and Tootsie are nine-years-old and are a bonded pair who love human company. They would make the perfect companions to a young or old family.

4. Catface and Tootsie

Gentle duo Catface and Tootsie are nine-years-old and are a bonded pair who love human company. They would make the perfect companions to a young or old family. | RSPCA

Photo Sales
One-year-old Collie Terrier Cross Bella is an intelligent and energetic girl who is eager to learn. She would love a family who are just as energetic as she is.

5. Bella

One-year-old Collie Terrier Cross Bella is an intelligent and energetic girl who is eager to learn. She would love a family who are just as energetic as she is. | RSPCA

Photo Sales
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice