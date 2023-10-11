Six high rise blocks across Leeds are set to be demolished and residents rehoused.

Leeds City Council said that the towers, built in the 1960s, have exceeded their ‘design life’ and would need significant investment if they were to be brought up to standard.

So, instead, they are due to be knocked down – should councillors vote to wipe them from the city’s skyline next week.

The six blocks are: Bailey Towers, Brooklands Towers and Ramshead Heights in Seacroft; Leafield Towers in Moortown; and Raynville Court and Raynville Grange in Armley.

Brooklands and Bailey Towers, in Seacroft, are set to be demolished by Leeds City Council as the authority said that the 1960s high rises have exceeded their ‘design life'.

The council added that despite them passing their planned life span, they are safe at the moment.

Tenants from the blocks will have their housing applications prioritised so they can be moved somewhere else quickly. Those who have lived there for a year or more will qualify for compensation.

Coun Jess Lennox, the authority’s executive member for housing, said: “The demolition of the tower blocks is an important step towards future proofing the council’s housing stock, ensuring that we meet our commitment to delivering good quality and affordable homes for residents.

“However, we understand the impact that this will have on our residents across the sites, and I would like to extend my thanks for their constructive engagement with the council so far.”

She added: “We’ve undertaken extensive and proactive consultation with all of our impacted residents and will continue to do so as we are absolutely committed to ensuring any disruption is minimal. We will continue to ensure that all residents are supported through the rehousing process, to see that they are successfully rehoused into homes that suit them for the long term.”