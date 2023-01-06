Colin McDonnell, who was born with the rare genetic condition Glutaric Aciduria Type 1, died suddenly on December 30, 2022 with his family around him. Speaking to the YEP about Colin, his sister Maxine said: “Throughout his life, [Colin] did everything with a smile on his face and nothing ever beat him - he was fearless. Whenever he came into a room he always lit it up and he impacted so many people’s lives for the better. He always wanted to pay it forward and make sure everyone had what he had.”

Colin’s condition meant that he was a full-time wheelchair user, however this didn’t stop the 29-year-old from living his life to the fullest. Known for his ice-skating escapades and passion for video games, Colin was a stand-out member in his community, helping others with disabilities to engage with the technology he loved most.

"His disability meant that he relied a lot on technology, so he became a pro with it,” Maxine said. “He wanted to share that with other people with disabilities so they knew what was possible, so he did a lot of work with the William Merritt Disabled Living Centre and volunteered there.”

Pictured from left to right: Adrian McDonnell, Colin McDonnell and Janine McDonnell

Not only did Colin share his breadth of tech knowledge with the people around him, he also shared his passion for video games through extra volunteer work at gaming charity SpecialEffect. “Colin could play video games that everyone would need a controller for, and he could play them with one button mounted to his headrest!” Maxine continued.

"People might have thought ‘oh, poor Colin’, but there was never any of that, because he could do everything anyone else could do and was even better because of [his disability]. He paved the way and loved that people saw him as a role model. He was a superstar in the room with a smile on his face.”

Maxine and the rest of Colin’s family have now launched a Crowdfunder page to help pay for his funeral. Any extra funds raised will go towards supporting the family.