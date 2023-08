A signed Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets first edition recently discovered by a fan could be worth £10,000.

Max Roe, 28, recently unearthed his old copy of the second book in the series which is signed by JK Rowling - a now world-famous author.

She made her mark on Max's copy during a book signing at Leeds City Varieties when he was four-years-old, and it even comes with a little badge, saying: Friends of Potter.

Max Roe with first edition copies of Harry Potter books his mum got him when he was young. Picture by Yorkshire Post / SWNS

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He explained that his mother had caught on early to the Harry Potter trend through her job in publishing at the time.

Max, from Chapel Allerton, West Yorkshire, said: "My mum worked in book publishing, though for Penguin not Bloomsbury.

"She loved children's books and we got lots of early editions.

"She was always filling the house with books.

"It became a bedtime story book for my sister and I. When JK Rowling came to do a talk and book signing at Leeds City Varieties, my mum took us both along."

One signed by JK Rowling could be worth 10K. Picture by Yorkshire Post / SWNS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The author was to read excerpts from her then latest book, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

But Max admits at the time he was more interested in browsing a nearby toy shop then queuing for Rowling's signature.

He added: "I was about four years old. I remember going - I remember her reading. But I couldn't be bothered to queue for the signing.

"To my shame, I got a bit bored so my dad took me to the toy shop."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Mr Roe's sister, older by four years, who secured the signature, while he went off in search of something more entertaining.

Fittingly, she is now an English teacher in Leeds.

Mr Roe said his memories of his childhood home in Pudsey, Leeds are of a house always filled with children's books.

Now the family is having two valued from the 1990's Harry Potter era - the first run copy of Chamber of Secrets, and a 1st edition paperback of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Both are signed.

Max said: "I always knew we had them.

"I just didn't know where they were. When I was around 11 years old I put them somewhere safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They've just been sat there on a shelf for years. I used to be a bit of a comic book nerd so I'd put them in a bag to keep them safe."

Max came across the books recently when his mother, getting ready to redecorate, began clearing out some of his old stuff.

The family is now awaiting a valuation, but one book alone could be worth a small fortune.

Some signed first editions in the UK can top £10,000, and this is a first run, meaning it was among the first off the printing press.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year a battered copy of the Philosopher's Stone, bought for 50p from a charity shop, sold for £15,500 at auction.