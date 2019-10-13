Shocking pictures show rubbish dumped on Leeds street as residents complain of fly-tipping

Residents in Thorpe say there has been an increase in fly-tipping over the last few weeks

Pictures show wood, broken furniture and bags of rubbish abandoned in Thorpe on the Hill, near the junction with the M25 and the M1.

Residents say there has been an increase in fly-tipping over the last few weeks, including a caravan full of rubbish and the pictured mixed load from a house renovation.

One resident said: "I am furious about the fly-tipping. It is disgusting and immoral behaviour.

Residents have reported dumped rubbish including a caravan full of rubbish and the pictured mixed load from a house renovation

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of Yorkshire Evening Post, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There should be tougher action for those caught fly tipping, like confiscating their vehicle.

"The increase in the cost of disposing waste has led to increased fly tipping across the city, not just in Thorpe."

Senior opposition figures in Leeds City Council have previously urged the ruling Labour run group to ditch the so-called "rubble tax".

According to the rules, charges are made for disposal of building waste of between £2.60 and £4.80 per 25-litre bag. Disposal of tyres is charged at £1.50 per tyre.