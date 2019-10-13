Shocking pictures show rubbish dumped on Leeds street as residents complain of fly-tipping
Residents near Leeds say they are 'fed up' of fly-tipping in the area after rubbish has been dumped on their streets.
Pictures show wood, broken furniture and bags of rubbish abandoned in Thorpe on the Hill, near the junction with the M25 and the M1.
Residents say there has been an increase in fly-tipping over the last few weeks, including a caravan full of rubbish and the pictured mixed load from a house renovation.
One resident said: "I am furious about the fly-tipping. It is disgusting and immoral behaviour.
"There should be tougher action for those caught fly tipping, like confiscating their vehicle.
"The increase in the cost of disposing waste has led to increased fly tipping across the city, not just in Thorpe."
Senior opposition figures in Leeds City Council have previously urged the ruling Labour run group to ditch the so-called "rubble tax".
According to the rules, charges are made for disposal of building waste of between £2.60 and £4.80 per 25-litre bag. Disposal of tyres is charged at £1.50 per tyre.
Leeds City Council has defended the charge, arguing that cleaner neighbourhoods team work seven days a week to tackle the problem.