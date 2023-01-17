News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Shock as Leeds man has £3,000 sofa blown from balcony and skewered by a spike in city centre

A Leeds recruiter was horrified after finding out his patio furniture had been blown off his apartment’s balcony and landed on a spike.

By Abi Whistance
21 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 6:21pm

James Penny, the managing director of recruitment agency Morgan King, was in Dubai when he received a call informing him that his £3,000 rattan sofa had been put up for sale on Facebook Marketplace – after it had blown off his balcony on Whitehall Waterfront and been impaled by a spike.

“We first heard about it when James messaged us asking if we could get his sofa down from a lamp post,” explained Gemma Fitzgerald, operations manager at Morgan King. “It had blown off his terrace and someone had taken the liberty of advertising it on Facebook as a free to collect item.”

Hide Ad

Uploaded to the social media sales platform by an unknown trickster, James’s sofa had quickly gathered the attention people online, with people contacting James through Instagram to ask if the sofa in question was indeed his – and for sale.

The sofa had to be removed by a crane

"So many people saw his patio furniture on the spike that someone messaged him to let him know, and the council have took it upon themselves to come and get a crane to get it from the lampost!” laughed Gemma. “They came and put it back in the building but it’s obviously now got a massive hole in it – it’s been an absolute nightmare for James to deal with and he’s mortified! He wasn’t due back from Dubai until a week on Friday but with everything going on he’s coming back early.”

LeedsInstagram