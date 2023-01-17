James Penny, the managing director of recruitment agency Morgan King, was in Dubai when he received a call informing him that his £3,000 rattan sofa had been put up for sale on Facebook Marketplace – after it had blown off his balcony on Whitehall Waterfront and been impaled by a spike.

“We first heard about it when James messaged us asking if we could get his sofa down from a lamp post,” explained Gemma Fitzgerald, operations manager at Morgan King. “It had blown off his terrace and someone had taken the liberty of advertising it on Facebook as a free to collect item.”

Uploaded to the social media sales platform by an unknown trickster, James’s sofa had quickly gathered the attention people online, with people contacting James through Instagram to ask if the sofa in question was indeed his – and for sale.

The sofa had to be removed by a crane