Shine Bright Leeds - night-time charity walk returns to the city

People across Leeds are being urged to join a neon glowing night-time walking event for Cancer Research UK.

The charity’s annual Shine Night Walk is set to take place on Friday September 6.

Entries are open now for the 10k event, where participants can choose to raise money for the cancer type closest to their hearts. This includes prostate cancer, breast cancer, bowel cancer, lung cancer, ovarian cancer, brain tumours, children’s cancers and leukaemia, amongst others.

Or they can give their backing to life-saving research to improve the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

Leeds is one of just 16 locations across the UK selected to host a Shine Night Walk in 2024.

The event starts in Millenium Square at 8pm, when participants will take to the city’s streets in a fun and inspirational parade of light that will help beat cancer one step at a time.

Passing some of city’s famous landmarks, the route takes in the art gallery, the Corn Exchange, Leeds Minster, the Grand Arcade and the University of Leeds.*

Every year in Yorkshire, around 33,400 people are diagnosed with cancer.** Across the UK more people are surviving than ever before, but the number of cases is increasing year on year – underlining the need to help fund and accelerate new discoveries and breakthroughs.

Participants at Cancer Research UK's Shine Night Walk

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Yorkshire, Lisa Millett, said: “Last year participants raised a fantastic £125,975 so, we’re delighted Shine Night Walk is returning to Leeds.

“We’re working towards a world where everybody lives longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer. A world where more cancers are prevented, where people with cancer are diagnosed at the earliest possible stage and given kinder, more targeted treatments. But our scientists need more support to go the distance.

“That’s why we hope everyone will grab their glowsticks, walk for loved ones, walk for future generations and walk with friends old and new to help make our vision a reality. Nearly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer in our lifetime.*** All of us can support the research that will beat it.”

Last year, Cancer Research UK spent over £3 million in Leeds.

Many of our researchers in the region are based at the University of Leeds, where their work focuses on a range of cancer types including bowel, blood and skin cancers. They also have expertise in the fields of immunotherapy and radiotherapy.

By taking part in Shine Night Walk, supporters of all abilities can help fund vital work such as this. Training advice is available on the website.10k is just over 6 miles and takes between 1.5 to 3 hours to complete. Participants can go at their own pace, from a leisurely stroll to a lively stride or a full-on power walk passing the city’s well-loved landmarks.

Lisa added: “Taking part isn’t about being first over the finish line, it’s about helping our scientists go further and faster in the fight against cancer. In the last 50 years, we’ve helped double survival in the UK. That adds up to millions more precious moments for people affected by this devastating disease and their families. Now we’re urging supporters in Leeds to step up and help power more progress. Together, we are beating cancer.”

People can also shine a light for those affected by cancer by volunteering on the night. From helping to set up the Shine Night Walk course to guiding participants around the city, there are lots of opportunities to get involved, meet new people and learn new skills.

To enter or volunteer visit shinewalk.org