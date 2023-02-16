The Sherburn in Elmet store has been closed since Saturday evening for a refurbishment, with the supermarket giant promising more space, clearer signs and an easier shopping experience. This includes more space dedicated to fresh meat and fish, Lacura health and beauty products, award-winning alcohol and Mamia babycare products.

There is also a new Food to Go section offering a selection of fresh salads, sandwiches and sushi. The store has moved its bakery to the last isle in an effort to stop baked goods getting squashed under other shopping, as well as introducing new easy-to-browse freezers.

This week, customers can take advantage of offers on products included in Aldi’s Big Pet Event, like comfy beds from £12.99 and a dog grooming kit for £19.99.

An example of the new-look Aldi stores (Photo: RICHARD GRANGE / UNP)

Aldi store manager Richard Bowker said: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves. We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and service they’re used to.”

The transformation is part of Aldi’s £600m investment to further improve its stores and services across the UK, and comes after feedback from more than 50,000 customers. The store currently employs 35 members of the local community and the new refurbishment is set to create new jobs.

