The Sheesh Mahal Indian restaurant, located on Kirkstall Road in Burley, has been shut today (Tuesday, November 22) as film crews continued to work on the ITV drama Platform 7.

It promises to be a “gripping psychological thriller”, based on Louise Doughty’s bestselling novel of the same name. It will be an ITVX premiere, exclusive to ITV’s new free streaming service, months ahead of linear transmission on ITV main channel. It has been adapted by award-winning screenwriter Paula Milne, best known for The Politician’s Wife, Him, White Heat and The Virgin Queen.

Paula said: “This is no traditional ‘spooky’ ghost story. It’s the tale of a ghost on a quest to discover who she was and the events that led to her untimely death. Her story is a celebration of indignation versus passivity and truth versus lies."

Run by owner Azram Chaudhry since a takeover in February 1990, the Sheesh Mahal is a staple on Kirkstall Road. It has won numerous awards and is considered one of Leeds’s most popular Indian restaurants.

The restaurant was the winner of Best in West Yorkshire category in the Cobra Good Curry Guide 2014.