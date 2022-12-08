'She lived for music' - Leeds music teacher, critic and choir impresario Brenda Hawer passes away at 89

Brenda Hawer worked as a music critic for the Yorkshire Evening Post for 30 years, set up numerous local choirs and taught music in some of the city’s schools.

Her friends remember her as kind, humorous and someone who wanted to share her love of music to everyone.

Brenda was born in Liverpool in November 22, 1932. After moving to Leeds, she became a stalwart on the choir scene, and began writing for the Yorkshire Evening Post in 1960.

Brenda Hawer's funeral will take place this month.

“She lived for music,” said friend Rita Saville-Stones, who was a member of the female choir Brenda set up in 1977. “She would introduce music to schoolchildren and older people.

"One of her favourite sayings was ‘never sing louder than lovely.”

She had worked at the Yorkshire Evening Post after leaving Lawnswood High School. She worked in the paper’s editorial department, as a deputy music critic to Edward Gardner.

In 1966, she was appointed the YEP’s music critic in a freelance capacity.

In 1964, she trained at James Graham C of E and taught music at Agnes Stuart School.

Brenda was a member of the Leeds Festival Chorus under Herbert Barrett and sang under famous conductors as Giulini, Donald Hunt and Colin Davis.

Another friend of Brenda, Jane McConomy, said: “Towards the end of her life, she was unable to walk, so we got her an electric wheelchair and she was showing off!

"The choir was just marvellous – she always had a great sense of humour but music was her life.

"When she didn’t like something musically, she would always say it was not up to par, but she would always find something good to say about it.”

Brenda died at Ghyll Royd Nursing Home in Guiseley on November 21, at the age of 89, following a battle with motor neurone disease.

