"She is safe": Relief as Leeds community rallies to save cat dumped overnight in carrier bag outside vets

Leeds residents took to local forum Leedsplace after the cat was spotted outside Bramley Vets4Pets overnight on Tuesday.

Head Veterinary Nurse Helga Wilson was tagged in the post and rushed to the vets early in order to rescue the cat.

The cat had been placed inside a plastic cat carrier with a bag wrapped round it.

Temperatures plummeted overnight and residents feared for the safety of the cat.

However, speaking to the YEP, Helga confirmed the cat would be helped and "doesn't appear in too bad health".

She said: "So I was tagged in the Leeds Place post as my friend new I worked here.

"It had been left over night.

"I viewed the CCTV but it was too dark to see anything

"It is not chipped and although appears scared, she doesn't appear in too bad health.

"She will get a check over today by our vets."

The cat is likely to get a place in a cat rescue, Helga confirmed.

She added: "There was some sachets of cat food left I the bag as well.

"I don't agree with cats being dumped and I don't know the situation but at least she has been left at a vets as she will be helped.

"If she had been dumped elsewhere she may not have been found.

"She is safe now."

Leeds residents took to social media to thank Helga and the team.