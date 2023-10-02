Shania Twain tribute act from Pontefract joins country music legend on stage for surprise marriage proposal
and live on Freeview channel 276
Maddie Roberts, 44, has spent the last two decades singing the hits of the Canadian songstress, but never expected that she'd get engaged stood directly next to her.
The proposal happened at Shania's Manchester show last week, for which Maddie and her boyfriend Mat had purchased VIP tickets.
They were given a place on stage during one of the songs - and it was only moments later that Mat got down on one knee.
"When the crowd realised what was happening, they went nuts," explained Maddie. "It was definitely worth every penny we spent - it was a once in a lifetime opportunity and Mat maximised it by doing what he did. He couldn't have done anything better."
Superstar Shania congratulated the couple, before dedicating the next song to them.
But it wasn't the only thrilling moment of Maddie's week, as the Doncaster native has just won an award for her work as a tribute act in the north of England.
Now, she will go on to compete in a national competition against the likes of Neil Diamond, Adele and Tina Turner impersonators to take home a National Entertainment Award.
The competition will see her take to the stage at London's O2 in November next year with the aim of bagging the prize.
She has been gigging as Shania for 24 years, performing at weddings, birthdays and hen parties across the country - and further afield in countries including Cyprus and Spain.
"I always say that your tribute chooses you," explained Maddie, who is often told that she sounds just like Shania.
"I love recreating the outfits - and I do impersonate her voice sometimes, but not often. Because I'm from Yorkshire, people are always shocked when the accent makes an appearance!"
Maddie added: "Shania is just iconic. She's a strong lady who has worked all her life to make it right to the top."