Seventeen photos from sparkling stroll under the stars in Leeds

By Nick Frame

Court Reporter

Published 19th Oct 2025, 16:30 BST

Hundreds of people laced up their boots and tooks to the streets of Leeds for a starlight stroll on Saturday night.

It was estimated that around 200 people turned out for the walk to raise money for Sue Ryder.

As the charity’s biggest fundraiser for the year, walkers can opt for a 5km route or the gruelling 10km challenge around Otley.

Starting at Prince Henry Grammar School, plenty of men, women and children - many wearing flashing headgear - signed up for event.

A special dedication area was also set up along the route to allow those taking part to stop and reflect on loved ones lost.

There were then refreshments and entertainment waiting for those who crossed the finishing line.

Family and friends of Richard Booth

1. Sue Ryder Starlight Hike 2025

Family and friends of Richard Booth | By Steve Riding. National World Resell

Photo Sales
Some of the 200 hikers who took part in the Sue Ryder Starlight Hike of 5K and 10K in Otley.

2. Sue Ryder Starlight Hike 2025

Some of the 200 hikers who took part in the Sue Ryder Starlight Hike of 5K and 10K in Otley. | By Steve Riding. National World Resell

Photo Sales
Family and friends of Terry Gray at the start.

3. Sue Ryder Starlight Hike 2025

Family and friends of Terry Gray at the start. | By Steve Riding. National World Resell

Photo Sales
Leeds Project Big Band who entertained the crowds.

4. Sue Ryder Starlight Hike 2025

Leeds Project Big Band who entertained the crowds. | By Steve Riding. National World Resell

Photo Sales
Debbie's Dream Team of Pudsey.

5. Sue Ryder Starlight Hike 2025

Debbie's Dream Team of Pudsey. | By Steve Riding. World Resell

Photo Sales
Ella Tearle of Drighlington with her face painted before the hike.

6. Sue Ryder Starlight Hike 2025

Ella Tearle of Drighlington with her face painted before the hike. | By Steve Riding. National World Resell

Photo Sales
