Seventeen photos from sparkling stroll under the stars in Leeds

It was estimated that around 200 people turned out for the walk to raise money for Sue Ryder.

As the charity’s biggest fundraiser for the year, walkers can opt for a 5km route or the gruelling 10km challenge around Otley.

Starting at Prince Henry Grammar School, plenty of men, women and children - many wearing flashing headgear - signed up for event.

A special dedication area was also set up along the route to allow those taking part to stop and reflect on loved ones lost.

There were then refreshments and entertainment waiting for those who crossed the finishing line.

Family and friends of Richard Booth

Some of the 200 hikers who took part in the Sue Ryder Starlight Hike of 5K and 10K in Otley.

Family and friends of Terry Gray at the start.

Leeds Project Big Band who entertained the crowds.

Debbie's Dream Team of Pudsey.

Ella Tearle of Drighlington with her face painted before the hike.