Crowds celebrate as the Kaiser Chiefs arrive on stage

Seventeen crowd photos from the Kaiser Chiefs concert at Elland Road

Thousands of music fans descended on Elland Road last night for a concert to celebrate Leeds United's centenary.

Kaiser Chiefs headlined the huge event on the Elland Road pitch with support from bands including The Vaccines. Many of the ticket-holders were Leeds United fans keen to celebrate the club's 100th birthday, and Whites flags and scarves could be seen in the crowd.

Many of the people in the crowd proudly displayed their support for Leeds United

1. Fans

Two fans rise above the crowds

2. Fans

A pair of Leeds United fans at the concert

3. Pride

Thousands of fans packed the Elland Road pitch

4. Huge event

