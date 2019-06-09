Seventeen crowd photos from the Kaiser Chiefs concert at Elland Road
Thousands of music fans descended on Elland Road last night for a concert to celebrate Leeds United's centenary.
Kaiser Chiefs headlined the huge event on the Elland Road pitch with support from bands including The Vaccines. Many of the ticket-holders were Leeds United fans keen to celebrate the club's 100th birthday, and Whites flags and scarves could be seen in the crowd.
1. Fans
Many of the people in the crowd proudly displayed their support for Leeds United