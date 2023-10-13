Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Seven-year-old from Bramhope swims length of English Channel raising money for Children's Heart Surgery Fund

An intrepid seven-year-old swimmer has embarked on a mammoth 21-mile swimathon to raise money for children with heart conditions.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 13th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
Young athlete Alfie Calam, from Bramhope, wants to swim the entire length of the English Channel in his local pool - and it's all in aid of the Children's Heart Surgery Fund.

The city-based charity helps with funding and resources for the Congenital Heart Unit at Leeds General Infirmary, where kids with heart conditions are treated.

Alfie, who is around halfway through the swim, said: "It's tiring, but I'm happy it's raising money for charity."

Young athlete Alfie Calam, seven, from Bramhope, is swimming the entire length of the English Channel in his local pool in aid of Leeds charity the Children's Heart Surgery Fund.Young athlete Alfie Calam, seven, from Bramhope, is swimming the entire length of the English Channel in his local pool in aid of Leeds charity the Children's Heart Surgery Fund.
Young athlete Alfie Calam, seven, from Bramhope, is swimming the entire length of the English Channel in his local pool in aid of Leeds charity the Children's Heart Surgery Fund.

He's swimming around 1.5km each session, which translates to roughly around 1,336 lengths.

Dad James Calam said: "Despite his age, he understands the importance of supporting others who may be facing difficult circumstances. The Leeds Children's Heart Surgery Fund provides vital support to children and their families, ensuring that they receive the best possible care and treatment for heart-related conditions.”

He added: "Alfie's journey is not only physically demanding but also mentally challenging. There are moments when fatigue sets in, and doubt creeps into his mind. However, his resilience and determination continue to push him forward.

"Supported by his family and friends, Alfie remains focused, knowing that every stroke he takes brings him closer to his goal - helping those who face uncertain health battles."

Alfie's JustGiving page is continuing to accept donations as he progresses across the English Channel. Already, he has raised more than £1,000 for the Children's Heart Surgery Fund.

