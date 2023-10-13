An intrepid seven-year-old swimmer has embarked on a mammoth 21-mile swimathon to raise money for children with heart conditions.

Young athlete Alfie Calam, from Bramhope, wants to swim the entire length of the English Channel in his local pool - and it's all in aid of the Children's Heart Surgery Fund.

The city-based charity helps with funding and resources for the Congenital Heart Unit at Leeds General Infirmary, where kids with heart conditions are treated.

Alfie, who is around halfway through the swim, said: "It's tiring, but I'm happy it's raising money for charity."

He's swimming around 1.5km each session, which translates to roughly around 1,336 lengths.

Dad James Calam said: "Despite his age, he understands the importance of supporting others who may be facing difficult circumstances. The Leeds Children's Heart Surgery Fund provides vital support to children and their families, ensuring that they receive the best possible care and treatment for heart-related conditions.”

He added: "Alfie's journey is not only physically demanding but also mentally challenging. There are moments when fatigue sets in, and doubt creeps into his mind. However, his resilience and determination continue to push him forward.

"Supported by his family and friends, Alfie remains focused, knowing that every stroke he takes brings him closer to his goal - helping those who face uncertain health battles."