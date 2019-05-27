Queen Elizabeth I as played by Hilary Wood, with her Courtier, the Duke of Leicester. CAG Photography.

Seven of the best pictures from the Royal Armouries' Elizabethan weekend in Leeds

Visitors to the Royal Armouries in Leeds were taken back in time some 400 years and more as the museum staged a Monarchs event, dedicated to Queen Elizabeth I.

She ruled England and Ireland from November 17 1558 until she died on March 24 in 1603 and the weekend long programme featured talks, tours, costumed characters, a Royal horse show showing off Tudor riding skills and a live combat demonstration as well as activities for younger children.

Hilary Wood plays Queen Elizabeth I with her Courtier, the Duke of Leicester. CAG Photography.

1. The Queen

Hilary Wood plays Queen Elizabeth I with her Courtier, the Duke of Leicester. CAG Photography.
Charlotte Graham - CAG Photography.
other
Buy a Photo
Evie Walker, celebrating her twelfth birthday meets Queen Elizabeth 1st.

2. Past and present

Evie Walker, celebrating her twelfth birthday meets Queen Elizabeth 1st.
Steve Riding
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
The Elizabethan Sword Master demonstrating about the development of swordmanship in the 16th century

3. Swordmaster

The Elizabethan Sword Master demonstrating about the development of swordmanship in the 16th century
Steve Riding
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
Royal Horse Show Tudor Riding Skills amongst the rain showers on Bank Holiday Monday.

4. Horsing around

Royal Horse Show Tudor Riding Skills amongst the rain showers on Bank Holiday Monday.
Steve Riding
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2