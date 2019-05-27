Seven of the best pictures from the Royal Armouries' Elizabethan weekend in Leeds
Visitors to the Royal Armouries in Leeds were taken back in time some 400 years and more as the museum staged a Monarchs event, dedicated to Queen Elizabeth I.
She ruled England and Ireland from November 17 1558 until she died on March 24 in 1603 and the weekend long programme featured talks, tours, costumed characters, a Royal horse show showing off Tudor riding skills and a live combat demonstration as well as activities for younger children.
1. The Queen
Hilary Wood plays Queen Elizabeth I with her Courtier, the Duke of Leicester. CAG Photography.