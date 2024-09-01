The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.
Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
This week, our round-up includes two-year-old Freddie, a sweet-natured and gentle Staffie who has been enjoying time in his foster home and can't wait to find his new family.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –
