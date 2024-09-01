The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, our round-up includes two-year-old Freddie, a sweet-natured and gentle Staffie who has been enjoying time in his foster home and can't wait to find his new family.

Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

1 . Freddie Two-year-old Freddie is a sweet-natured and gentle Staffie who has been enjoying time in his foster home and can't wait to find his new family. They would need to commit to his training - and he would prefer a quieter home, but could live with older kids. | RSPCA Photo Sales

2 . Catface and Tootsie Gentle duo Catface and Tootsie are nine-years-old and are a bonded pair who love human company. They would make the perfect companions to a young or old family. | RSPCA Photo Sales

3 . Remmy Remmy is a one-year-old Dogue de Bordeaux with bundles of energy and joy. He can be giddy but is super focused too and is a great learner. Remmy, a big softy, would love a family who would be keen to carry on his training. | RSPCA Photo Sales

4 . Arthur Arthur is a three-year-old kitten with gorgeous green eyes. He is deaf, but no different from other cats. He would love an enclosed garden to explore and would prefer a family with older kids. | RSPCA Photo Sales

5 . Bella One-year-old Collie Terrier Cross Bella is an intelligent and energetic girl who is eager to learn. She would love a family who are just as energetic as she is. | RSPCA Photo Sales