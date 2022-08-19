To mark World Humanitarian Day, we revisit seven of our favourite stories from the last year that make us proud to be from a place that’s as full of kind-hearted and generous people as Leeds.
1. Hira-Noor Rashid
Hira-Noor Rashid, six, had only ever had one haircut when she chopped her long locks and raised more than £1,200 for charity at the start of the year. She had 23 inches of her hair cut off and decided to donate it to the Little Princess Trust charity so they could make wigs for children who had lost their hair due to cancer treatment. The funds raised were also going to support the charity's work.
Photo: submitted
2. Lloyd Cook
Lloyd Cook, 30, was on holiday in the Dominican Republic and proudly wearing his Leeds United home shirt when a man who spoke "zero English" started shouting the name of former club manager Bielsa at him. When the pair struck up a conversation using the Google translator on his phone, the Argentinian fan asked if he could have the shirt as they were so expensive back home. To the fan's delight, Lloyd handed over the shirt before playing Whites anthem Marching on Together on his phone.
Photo: Lloyd Cook
3. Christopher Quinn
When a man in Fife ordered a cake for his wife's 60th birthday party from Wendy’s Cakes, Bakes and Makes, he had no idea that the business was a whopping 233 miles away in Rothwell. It looked like all was lost until owner Wendy Neary put out an appeal for help. Enter Christopher Quinn whose wife Eleanor had spotted the plea. He was due to travel to Scotland that day and made sure the cake was delivered in time for the celebrations. He is pictured here with Wendy before setting off on his long distance delivery.
Photo: submitted
4. Keilan Kogut
Leeds United superfan James Reeder became a viral video sensation last September after being filmed by his mum as he performed his favourite club chant in his customised den. The 24-year-old, who has Down's syndrome, had had a tough time during lockdown as he had been forced to isolate for at least 15 months. Keilan Kogut, who runs Adikoggz Trainer Customisation, was so touched by the story that he created a free pair of trainers for James featuring the name of his favourite player, Kalvin Phillips.
Photo: Adikoggz Trainer Customisation