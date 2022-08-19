3. Christopher Quinn

When a man in Fife ordered a cake for his wife's 60th birthday party from Wendy’s Cakes, Bakes and Makes, he had no idea that the business was a whopping 233 miles away in Rothwell. It looked like all was lost until owner Wendy Neary put out an appeal for help. Enter Christopher Quinn whose wife Eleanor had spotted the plea. He was due to travel to Scotland that day and made sure the cake was delivered in time for the celebrations. He is pictured here with Wendy before setting off on his long distance delivery.

Photo: submitted