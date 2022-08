Update: He has now been found safe and well.

An urgent appeal for information has been launched to help police locate Richard Stapleton.

He is 44-years-old and has been described as being 5fth 8ins tall.

An urgent appeal has been launched. Image: West Yorkshire Police

It has been suggested he could be driving a 66-plate registered grey Volkswagen Passat and anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 999.