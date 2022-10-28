'Serious concerns' for welfare of Dennika Wannan after she was reported missing from Armley area of Leeds
Police have “serious concerns” for the welfare of a missing woman who may require medical attention.
Dennika Wannan, 32, was reported missing from Armley in the early hours of this morning (October 28). She is described as being around 5ft 2in tall and of slim build with blonde hair.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers have serious concerns over her welfare as it is believed she may need medical attention and want to locate her as soon as possible to check she is okay.”
Anyone with information has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 133 of October 28.