Almost 3,000 people were killed when a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks by the militant Islamist terrorist group al-Qaeda were committed against the USA.

Its an event that changed the course of history and most people old enough can remember where they were when they found out.

We asked YEP readers to share their memories of the time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters walk towards one of the tower at the World Trade Center before it collapsed after a plane hit the building September 11, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty Images).

Heather Lloyd: "I was working in Leeds. I received a call from my sister who was in New York. All she said was "something has happened, but we don't know what. I just wanted to let you know that we are both OK and I'll call you later". It took three days to get back in touch with her.

"My brother-in-law had been in one of the smaller world trade buildings at work. He had heard the first plane, saw the second, and left his building and ran.

"We later found out that his building had been one of the other buildings that came down as the towers collapsed."

Nicholas Kerrell said: "I was sitting with my dad in the VIP lounge in Seville airport with my plane grounded because of 9/11 trying to get hold of my brother who was in New York at the time and surrounded by an American family who had a family member who worked in the towers.

"It was a very stressful worrying moment for all of us. We managed to get hold of my brother in the evening."

Tom Richardson: "I was in America, didn’t get home until September 16th. It was a crazy horrendous mind blowing day as a teenager. RIP to all the victims and their families on the upcoming 20th anniversary of the day we saw hell on earth."

Kathleen Walpole said: "I was driving to pick my kids up from school. I was running a little late and my friends picked the youngest ones up but when I got there was told I needed to see the news. I set off for my oldest two listening to everything unfold on the radio. We arrived home as the buildings came down. A day no one will forget."

Alison Wroe said: "I was in Boston USA with my husband and daughter. We had arrived on the 9th September to visit our 19-year-old son who was in Boston for 12 months' work experience as part of his university course. His skyscraper workplace building was evacuated. It was so horrifying and heartbreaking and those emotions return for me at every anniversary."

Denise Andrews said: "I was travelling back from collecting children from school. Then went back to work to find a colleague watching the TV waiting to hear which flight as his wife was an air hostess on a flight to America. One of the worst disasters in my lifetime."