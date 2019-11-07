Selfless sacrifice made by Leeds service men and women to be remembered

Remembrance Sunday in Leeds on 11 November 2018

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Eileen Taylor will lead the tributes at the war memorial on Victoria Gardens, where she will be joined by other dignitaries, as they lay their respective wreaths.

At 10:50am as is tradition, a procession will leave Leeds Civic Hall and head to Victoria Gardens where a number of wreaths will be laid, including one by the Lord Mayor on behalf of the people of Leeds.

This will follow ex-service men and women plus members of ex-service organisations and current serving military organisations gathering, near to the City Museum on Rossington Street at 10.30am before marching to the war memorial.

Remembrance Sunday in Leeds on 11 November, 2018.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Eileen Taylor said: "Remembrance Sunday is a time when the city comes together to honour the heroic efforts, achievements and sacrifices made by so many of our armed forces during times of conflict.

"It fills me with great pride to be laying a wreath on behalf of the city as part of Remembrance Sunday and I invite members of the public to join me on the day in what is always a tremendously poignant and moving occasion for all those that are present."

Amongst those joining the Lord Mayor in the parade will be the Lord-Lieutenant of West Yorkshire, Mr Ed Anderson, the leader of Leeds City Council, Councillor Judith Blake and the Leeds Children's Mayor, Wania Ahmad.

Led by the Reverend Canon Sam Corley the Rector of Leeds, the multi-faith service will be shown on two big screens around the war memorial to allow members of the public who are not near the front to watch the proceedings.

At 11am there will be a two minute silence which will be preceded by a bugler who will sound the Last Post.

After the service, the Lord Mayor and civic representatives will proceed to the steps of the Town Hall where a salute and march past will take place.