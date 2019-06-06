See inside the stunning Georgian Leeds country house with its own blacksmith's cottage

Boasting a wealth of local history Swillington House in east Leeds has six bedrooms and is set in nine acres. It's a relic of Swillington Hall, the former stately home and seat of the illustrious Lowther family, whose fortune was built on mining. Dating back to 1803, this manor style property adorned with a bell tower has been lovingly refurbished over a number of years by the present owners. It has an asking price of £1,595,000 and is being marketed by Fine & Country Manning Stainton, Leeds. READ MORE: The 20 random facts you (probably) didn’t know about Leeds

1. Swillington House This magnificent home is a hidden treasure with a wealth of local history.

2. Blacksmith's Cottage The Blacksmiths Cottage which is an ideal area for a teenager, dependent or elderly relative, an au-pair or indeed as a potential holiday let.

3. Dairy Barn The property also boasts a separate Dairy Barn which is ideal for conversion.

4. Kitchen The modern country style living dining kitchen is most certainly the hub of this beautiful home.

