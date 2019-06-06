See inside the stunning Georgian Leeds country house with its own blacksmith's cottage

Boasting a wealth of local history Swillington House in east Leeds has six bedrooms and is set in nine acres. It's a relic of Swillington Hall, the former stately home and seat of the illustrious Lowther family, whose fortune was built on mining. Dating back to 1803, this manor style property adorned with a bell tower has been lovingly refurbished over a number of years by the present owners. It has an asking price of £1,595,000 and is being marketed by Fine & Country Manning Stainton, Leeds. READ MORE: The 20 random facts you (probably) didn’t know about Leeds
View more