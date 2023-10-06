Rock legends Status Quo will return to the Yorkshire coast next year as the first act of the 2024 summer season at Scarborough Open Air Theatre is announced.

Rock legends Status Quo are heading back to the Yorkshire coast next summer for a headline show at Scarborough Open Air Theatre. (Pic: Robert Sutton)

The show will take place on Sunday, June 2, and will be the fourth time Francis Rossi and the band have headlined the UK’s largest purpose-built open air concert arena.

Quo will be joined on the night by special guests The Alarm.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Status Quo are the first headliners to be announced for Scarborough OAT’s 2024 season – following this summer’s record breaking series of shows.

More than 100,000 music fans attended shows at the venue from the likes of Pulp, Rag’n’Bone Man, Sting, Tom Grennan, Hollywood Vampires and a five-night run of hit musical MAMMA MIA!

Scarborough OAT programmer Julian Murray, of promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “This summer’s shows broke box office records and we are looking to top that again next year.

“We are delighted to announce Status Quo as our first headliners for 2024 – with many, many big names to come.

“Quo are bona fide rock legends, and we can’t wait to welcome them back here for their fourth headline show. We’ve worked with them many times and what we can guarantee – as anyone who has seen them live will testify – is a great night.

“They have a jukebox of classic rock and, together with The Alarm, this is going to be a great show on June 2.”

Status Quo, who headlined Scarborough OAT in 2013, 2014 and 2016, have sold more than 118 million records and spent more than 500 weeks on the UK Album Chart since forming in the 1960s.

Led by founder Francis Rossi, Quo have recorded 64 British hit singles – more than any other band – including such classics as Caroline, Pictures of Matchstick Men, Down, The Wanderer and Rockin' All Over the World.

The Scarborough show is among their first in the UK since their widely acclaimed ‘Out Out Quoing’ European Arena Tour in December 2022 which included a huge Wembley show.

Francis Rossi is currently touring the UK with his one man ‘Tunes & Chat’ show which hits Scarborough Spa this Sunday (October 8).