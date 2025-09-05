'Save Caesar!': Wakefield homeowner told to remove 4ft gorilla ornament from her house

The owner of a house in Wakefield says she doesn’t understand why she has been told to take down her beloved 4ft gorilla statue mounted on the outside of her home.

Adele Teale said the resin-made ornament, which she's lovingly named 'Caesar' was outside her previous home in Belle Isle, Leeds, for 15 years before moving to Lee Moor Lane in Stanley just over five years ago.

After selling Caesar, who she paid £600 for, she eventually bought him back and mounted him on the wall of her new house and has had nothing but compliments on the ornament since.

But she's now received a letter from Wakefield Council's Planning Services, telling her it needs to be removed.

"I just don't understand what the issue is," Adele said.

"The council says it's 'structural' but it can be taken down - I could put a Christmas tree up there if I wanted!

"I own the house, it's mine, so surely I can have whatever I want outside to decorate it.

"My neighbours don't have an issue with it and passers by stop to look and talk about it all the time.

"Kids love to come by to see Caesar!”

The letter from Wakefield Council’s Planning Services says the statue is ‘not a minor decorative feature but is a prominent, eye-catching structure and is out of character with the surrounding area’.

It goes on to say it’s an ‘obtrusive feature on the residential street’ and has ‘caused harm to the greenbelt’.

Adele, who works for Leeds City Council's passenger travel, said she never had any complaints when she lived in Leeds.

"It was on the outside wall there for years and there wasn't ever any problem.

"I just really don't understand what the issue is now we’ve moved here.

"I love gorillas, I think they're amazing and Caesar makes me smile - it makes me happy.

Adele, who lives with husband Trevor and son, Billy, said even the binmen shout out to him.

"They shout 'Save Caesar!',"

"It looks amazing. I can’t see what harm it’s doing and I really don't want to take it down - it's just an ornament after all!"

Joe Jenkinson, Wakefield Council’s Service Director for Planning, Transportation and Strategic Highways, said: “We appreciate that not everyone will agree, but under planning rules this is not classed as a minor decorative feature.

"It’s also out of character with the surrounding area. So, it requires planning permission.

“As an appeal has already been made, the notice has not taken effect and will only do so if the appeal is dismissed.”