Save 20 per cent on train tickets to Leeds Festival - with direct shuttle included

TransPennine Express (TPE) is offering reduced price train tickets to Leeds Festival.

This year’s event is taking place at Bramham Park from August 23 to 25, with headline acts Foo Fighters, The 1975, Post Malone and Twenty One Pilots performing across the three days. Festival-goers can save 20 per cent off a combined train and bus ticket to Leeds station when they book direct with TPE. This special, low-cost fare is for off-peak travel and also includes transfers on the connecting First Bus shuttle direct to Bramham Park. Anyone with a valid 16-25 or 26-30 railcard will be able to get a further discount but should make sure to bring this with them on the day of travel.

Lisa Hewitt, partnership marketing manager, said: “We are thrilled to be the official travel sponsor for Leeds Festival and want people to be able to travel to the event in an easy and affordable way.”

The offer is available until August 21 for travel between August 21-26. Terms and conditions apply. Visit www.tpexpress.co.uk/festival. Customers should select ‘Leeds Fest Bus’ as the destination .