Owner of Leeds sandwich shop shares memories ahead of retirement after 30 years - including Leeds United legend's order

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 16:11 BST
She’s been serving up sandwiches to savour in west Leeds for more than three decades.

Tracy Carlisle has built up a reputation for a terrific tasty bite since she took over Sam’s Sarnies on Armley Road in LS12 back in January 1995.

Each made to order hot or cold option, with a filing of your choice, has kept customers coming back for more as word spread around the community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We have a massive choice but ham salad is our most popular,” she said.

Tracy Carlisle is retiring after 30 years as owner of Sam's Sarnies on Armley Road in Armley, Leeds.placeholder image
Tracy Carlisle is retiring after 30 years as owner of Sam's Sarnies on Armley Road in Armley, Leeds. | James Hardisty

“People come back when they have moved away and still ask for a ham salad sandwich. People love the ham.”

Now Tracy is set to retire on Yorkshire Day - August 1 - after 30 years of sandwich-making.

Over the years the mother-of-two she says she has dealt with a number of tongue-in-cheek unusual sandwich requests.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Local companies would send in young apprentices and ask for long stand or three fertilised eggs in a bag,” she said.

“They would read it off a piece of cardboard. These times still make me laugh. They are stand out memories.”

Sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new WhatsApp channel for breaking news in Leeds

Another stand out memory is a famous face bobbing in for a sandwich - Leeds United legend Gary Kelly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I made him a bacon and egg sandwich with brown sauce,” she recalls.

“I was shaking while I was making it. He signed a sandwich bag for me. I am a huge Leeds United fan.“

Outgoing owner Tracy Carlisle, pictured inside Sam's Sarnies on Armley Road in Armley, Leeds.placeholder image
Outgoing owner Tracy Carlisle, pictured inside Sam's Sarnies on Armley Road in Armley, Leeds. | James Hardisty

She points to her hardworking staff as a secret to her success of her sandwich making story - Jan with 25 years service and Kath who has clocked up 15 years.

“They are extremely hard working and loyal and they have never ever let me down,” she says. “I could not have done it without them.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Sam’s Sarnies will continue with new owners with Tracy set to enjoy a well earned rest.

“I will miss the banter, the routine and the customers , “ she says. “You would be amazed how many customers confide in you. I have loved been a shoulder. I just plan to catch up with myself a and spend time with my family.”

She added: “I wish the new owners the best of luck taking it forward into the next 30 years.”

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice