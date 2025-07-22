She’s been serving up sandwiches to savour in west Leeds for more than three decades.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracy Carlisle has built up a reputation for a terrific tasty bite since she took over Sam’s Sarnies on Armley Road in LS12 back in January 1995.

Each made to order hot or cold option, with a filing of your choice, has kept customers coming back for more as word spread around the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have a massive choice but ham salad is our most popular,” she said.

Tracy Carlisle is retiring after 30 years as owner of Sam's Sarnies on Armley Road in Armley, Leeds. | James Hardisty

“People come back when they have moved away and still ask for a ham salad sandwich. People love the ham.”

Now Tracy is set to retire on Yorkshire Day - August 1 - after 30 years of sandwich-making.

Over the years the mother-of-two she says she has dealt with a number of tongue-in-cheek unusual sandwich requests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Local companies would send in young apprentices and ask for long stand or three fertilised eggs in a bag,” she said.

“They would read it off a piece of cardboard. These times still make me laugh. They are stand out memories.”

Another stand out memory is a famous face bobbing in for a sandwich - Leeds United legend Gary Kelly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I made him a bacon and egg sandwich with brown sauce,” she recalls.

“I was shaking while I was making it. He signed a sandwich bag for me. I am a huge Leeds United fan.“

Outgoing owner Tracy Carlisle, pictured inside Sam's Sarnies on Armley Road in Armley, Leeds. | James Hardisty

She points to her hardworking staff as a secret to her success of her sandwich making story - Jan with 25 years service and Kath who has clocked up 15 years.

“They are extremely hard working and loyal and they have never ever let me down,” she says. “I could not have done it without them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam’s Sarnies will continue with new owners with Tracy set to enjoy a well earned rest.

“I will miss the banter, the routine and the customers , “ she says. “You would be amazed how many customers confide in you. I have loved been a shoulder. I just plan to catch up with myself a and spend time with my family.”

She added: “I wish the new owners the best of luck taking it forward into the next 30 years.”