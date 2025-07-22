Owner of Leeds sandwich shop shares memories ahead of retirement after 30 years - including Leeds United legend's order
Tracy Carlisle has built up a reputation for a terrific tasty bite since she took over Sam’s Sarnies on Armley Road in LS12 back in January 1995.
Each made to order hot or cold option, with a filing of your choice, has kept customers coming back for more as word spread around the community.
“We have a massive choice but ham salad is our most popular,” she said.
“People come back when they have moved away and still ask for a ham salad sandwich. People love the ham.”
Now Tracy is set to retire on Yorkshire Day - August 1 - after 30 years of sandwich-making.
Over the years the mother-of-two she says she has dealt with a number of tongue-in-cheek unusual sandwich requests.
“Local companies would send in young apprentices and ask for long stand or three fertilised eggs in a bag,” she said.
“They would read it off a piece of cardboard. These times still make me laugh. They are stand out memories.”
Another stand out memory is a famous face bobbing in for a sandwich - Leeds United legend Gary Kelly.
“I made him a bacon and egg sandwich with brown sauce,” she recalls.
“I was shaking while I was making it. He signed a sandwich bag for me. I am a huge Leeds United fan.“
She points to her hardworking staff as a secret to her success of her sandwich making story - Jan with 25 years service and Kath who has clocked up 15 years.
“They are extremely hard working and loyal and they have never ever let me down,” she says. “I could not have done it without them.”
Sam’s Sarnies will continue with new owners with Tracy set to enjoy a well earned rest.
“I will miss the banter, the routine and the customers , “ she says. “You would be amazed how many customers confide in you. I have loved been a shoulder. I just plan to catch up with myself a and spend time with my family.”
She added: “I wish the new owners the best of luck taking it forward into the next 30 years.”
