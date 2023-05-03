With just four games of the Premier League season remaining, Allardyce’s first match at the helm will be this weekend. It comes after Leeds parted company with interim head coach Javi Gracia.

Allardyce, 68, has managed Bolton, Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United, Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton during his career. The only time he suffered relegation from the Premier League was in 2021 when he was with West Bromwich. Here is what Yorkshire Evening Post readers had to say about the appointment in Leeds –

Michael Foster asked: “Is it true? If so, it will give us something to shout about and lift the team’s and the fans’ spirits.”

Sam Allardyce was announced as the new manager of Leeds United prompting strong reactions from fans. Picture: Leeds United.

David Carter said: “It ain’t over until it’s over. Let’s all try to keep positive. Come on Leeds.”

Michael Preston said: “Good luck Sam, you’re some magician if you can pull this off.”

Debra Woodhall-James said: “Thanks Sam for doing all you can for us to keep a clean sheet and score a single winning goal on a break.”

Dean Connelly said: “Work your magic big man.”

Mike Newsome said: “Well rather you than me, Sam Allardyce. I hope you can put back the side to some winning ways and keep us up. Good luck.”

Angelo D’Alessandro said: “I hope it can happen.”

Ahenekaa Sunday said: “Big Sam looks destined for championship.”