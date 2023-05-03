Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
2 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
4 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
6 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
11 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
12 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

Sam Allardyce appointed new Leeds United manager as passionate fans react to announcement

Leeds United announced today (May 3) the appointment of new manager Sam Allardyce who has been drafted in to save the club from relegation.

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 3rd May 2023, 19:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 19:40 BST

With just four games of the Premier League season remaining, Allardyce’s first match at the helm will be this weekend. It comes after Leeds parted company with interim head coach Javi Gracia.

Allardyce, 68, has managed Bolton, Newcastle United, Blackburn Rovers, West Ham United, Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton during his career. The only time he suffered relegation from the Premier League was in 2021 when he was with West Bromwich. Here is what Yorkshire Evening Post readers had to say about the appointment in Leeds –

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michael Foster asked: “Is it true? If so, it will give us something to shout about and lift the team’s and the fans’ spirits.”

Sam Allardyce was announced as the new manager of Leeds United prompting strong reactions from fans. Picture: Leeds United.Sam Allardyce was announced as the new manager of Leeds United prompting strong reactions from fans. Picture: Leeds United.
Sam Allardyce was announced as the new manager of Leeds United prompting strong reactions from fans. Picture: Leeds United.

David Carter said: “It ain’t over until it’s over. Let’s all try to keep positive. Come on Leeds.”

Michael Preston said: “Good luck Sam, you’re some magician if you can pull this off.”

Debra Woodhall-James said: “Thanks Sam for doing all you can for us to keep a clean sheet and score a single winning goal on a break.”

Dean Connelly said: “Work your magic big man.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mike Newsome said: “Well rather you than me, Sam Allardyce. I hope you can put back the side to some winning ways and keep us up. Good luck.”

Angelo D’Alessandro said: “I hope it can happen.”

Ahenekaa Sunday said: “Big Sam looks destined for championship.”

Some, including John Green, were less optimistic. He said: “Far too little and far too late. This is all total, sheer desperation now and it’s like a comedy show. It’s actually embarrassing. I wish him all the best though.”

Related topics:Sam AllardyceLeeds UnitedPremier LeagueNewcastle UnitedWest Ham UnitedSunderlandBolton