The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, our round-up includes Mr T, a five-year-old gentle soul who loves companionship and being near his favourite people.

Here are all of the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

1 . Mr T Mr T is a five-year-old gentle soul who loves companionship and being near his favourite people. Once shy, he’s now playful and full of character. He’s looking for a calm home where he can enjoy affection, quiet company, and cosy naps as someone’s loyal little shadow. | RSPCA Photo Sales

2 . Charlie Charlie is a three-year-old curious and sociable cat who loves playtime, window watching, and sticking close to his people. He’s looking for an attentive home where he’ll get plenty of interaction, stimulation, and snacks. Ideal for experienced cat lovers, Charlie promises fun, companionship, and a charming presence in everyday life. | RSPCA Photo Sales

3 . Nala Nala is an affectionate eight-year-old looking for a calm, cosy home to enjoy life’s simple pleasures. She loves sunny spots, soft blankets, and a gentle routine. While laid-back at heart, she still enjoys bursts of play with her favourite toys. Nala would suit a peaceful household with someone who appreciates quiet companionship and a steady, loving presence. | RSPCA Photo Sales

4 . Marlene, Denzil, and Trigger Marlene, Denzil, and Trigger are two-month-old kittens full of character and charm. Marlene is the bold explorer, Denzil the gentle snuggler, and Trigger the playful clown. They’re ready for forever homes where they can grow, play, and be loved—either together or individually. Ideal for quiet homes or families with cat-savvy kids ready for kitten fun and cuddles. | RSPCA Photo Sales

5 . Tiger Four-year-old Tiger is an affectionate cat with a soft coat and stunning green eyes. He'd prefer a family of adults or cat-savvy kids aged 16 and above. He can easily be spooked by loud noises and isn't the biggest fan of other cats, so would rather steer clear of them. | RSPCA Photo Sales

6 . Max Max is a gentle five-year-old cat with a distinctive high-pitched meow. A quiet and patient home would suit his shy nature, where he can gradually gain confidence. Max loves his food and would thrive in a home with a garden and experienced owners, potentially alongside cat-savvy teens aged 16 or above. | RSPCA Photo Sales