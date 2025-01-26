The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, our round-up includes Freddie, a sweet-natured and gentle Staffie who has been enjoying time in his foster home and can't wait to find his new family.

Here are all of the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

1 . Freddie Two-year-old Freddie is a sweet-natured and gentle Staffie who has been enjoying time in his foster home and can't wait to find his new family. They would need to commit to his training - and he would prefer a quieter home, but could live with older kids. | RSPCA Photo Sales

2 . Max Max is a gentle five-year-old cat with a distinctive high-pitched meow. A quiet and patient home would suit his shy nature, where he can gradually gain confidence. Max loves his food and would thrive in a home with a garden and experienced owners, potentially alongside cat-savvy teens aged 16 or above. | RSPCA Photo Sales

3 . Rex Rex is a lively and charismatic two-year-old German Shepherd with a cheeky streak. He loves long walks, affection, and making new human and canine friends, though he prefers dogs with similar energy. Rex thrives in a home that offers structure, clear boundaries, and plenty of fun. He’s house-ready and looking for a family to embrace his playful personality. | RSPCA Photo Sales

4 . Juno, Rino and Bruno Meet Juno, Rino, and Bruno. This inseparable trio loves toys, grooming sessions and keeping people company. They’re looking for a forever home together, ideally with a family or couple, and would love a garden to explore once settled. Perfect companions, especially for those who work from home. | RSPCA Photo Sales

5 . Bella Bella is a lively and intelligent two-year-old dog who thrives on training and interactive play. She’s confident with new people and enjoys long walks with plenty of sniffing opportunities. Bella would suit an active family, possibly with dog-savvy children aged 12 and above. She needs a home without other pets and owners who can continue her training and provide engaging activities. | RSPCA Photo Sales

6 . Dusty Dusty is a petite and striking one-year-old cat who has made great progress in trusting people after a difficult start in life. She loves chasing feather toys and is easily won over with treats. Dusty is seeking a quiet, adult-only home where she can settle at her own pace. She could live with playful cats of a similar age and would enjoy access to a garden. | RSPCA Photo Sales