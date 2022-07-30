4. Tom and Jerry

Tom and Jerry are five-month-old Lion Head rabbits. They are very bonded and absolutely love being in one another’s company. Jerry is confident and very inquisitive, always wanting to see what the animal care team are up to. His brother, Tom, little shy at first but once he sees how his brother is, he’s soon following suit. They are a very relaxed duo so would suit a family with kids.

Photo: RSPCA