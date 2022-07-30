From a playful tabby cat to a goofy shepherd, the animals are all up for adoption at the RSPCA.
1. Looking for their forever home
The following animals are some of the pets up for adoption at the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield District Branch
Photo: RSPCA
2. Oakley
Oakley is a six-month-old tabby kitten who is super handsome and super loving. He adores attention and would love a family that are up for lots of fuss and strokes. He's a typical kitten who loves to play and climb so be prepared to accept his mischievous side.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Sandy
Sandy, a two-year-old Saluki, is a sweet and affectionate girl who loves cuddles on the sofa and plenty of fuss. She came to the centre breaking her leg. It's all fixed now, but she's still strengthening it back up and the animal care team are helping with her physio. She is looking for a loving family that are up for seeing her crazy character.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Tom and Jerry
Tom and Jerry are five-month-old Lion Head rabbits. They are very bonded and absolutely love being in one another’s company. Jerry is confident and very inquisitive, always wanting to see what the animal care team are up to. His brother, Tom, little shy at first but once he sees how his brother is, he’s soon following suit. They are a very relaxed duo so would suit a family with kids.
Photo: RSPCA