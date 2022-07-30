RSPCA Leeds: Meet the cats, kittens, dogs and rabbits currently up for adoption in Leeds and Wakefield

These cats, kittens, dogs and rabbits are looking for their forever home in Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Saturday, 30th July 2022, 10:38 am

From a playful tabby cat to a goofy shepherd, the animals are all up for adoption at the RSPCA.

If interested in rehoming one of the animals listed, head over to the RSPCA Leeds, Wakefield and District branch website.

1. Looking for their forever home

The following animals are some of the pets up for adoption at the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield District Branch

2. Oakley

Oakley is a six-month-old tabby kitten who is super handsome and super loving. He adores attention and would love a family that are up for lots of fuss and strokes. He's a typical kitten who loves to play and climb so be prepared to accept his mischievous side.

3. Sandy

Sandy, a two-year-old Saluki, is a sweet and affectionate girl who loves cuddles on the sofa and plenty of fuss. She came to the centre breaking her leg. It's all fixed now, but she's still strengthening it back up and the animal care team are helping with her physio. She is looking for a loving family that are up for seeing her crazy character.

4. Tom and Jerry

Tom and Jerry are five-month-old Lion Head rabbits. They are very bonded and absolutely love being in one another’s company. Jerry is confident and very inquisitive, always wanting to see what the animal care team are up to. His brother, Tom, little shy at first but once he sees how his brother is, he’s soon following suit. They are a very relaxed duo so would suit a family with kids.

