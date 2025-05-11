The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, our round-up includes Marlene, Denzil, and Trigger, an adorable litter of two-month-old kittens full of character and charm.

Here are all of the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

1 . Marlene, Denzil, and Trigger Marlene, Denzil, and Trigger are two-month-old kittens full of character and charm. Marlene is the bold explorer, Denzil the gentle snuggler, and Trigger the playful clown. They’re ready for forever homes where they can grow, play, and be loved—either together or individually. Ideal for quiet homes or families with cat-savvy kids ready for kitten fun and cuddles. | RSPCA Photo Sales

2 . Charlie Charlie is a three-year-old curious and sociable cat who loves playtime, window watching, and sticking close to his people. He’s looking for an attentive home where he’ll get plenty of interaction, stimulation, and snacks. Ideal for experienced cat lovers, Charlie promises fun, companionship, and a charming presence in everyday life. | RSPCA Photo Sales

3 . Diesel Diesel is a two-year-old German Shepherd with plenty of character and bundles of love to give his family. He came to the centre with congenital abnormalities, which have affected his front left leg and resulted in a short curly tail. He would suit an adult-only family committed to his ongoing training. | RSPCA Photo Sales

4 . Nala Nala is an affectionate eight-year-old looking for a calm, cosy home to enjoy life’s simple pleasures. She loves sunny spots, soft blankets, and a gentle routine. While laid-back at heart, she still enjoys bursts of play with her favourite toys. Nala would suit a peaceful household with someone who appreciates quiet companionship and a steady, loving presence. | RSPCA Photo Sales

5 . Chunk Chunk is a one-year-old male Tabby with a striking face and soft fur. While his past is unclear, he’s shown resilience, learning to trust people again with time and patience. Chunk enjoys interactive play and occasional affection but values his independence. He’s best suited to an adult-only home with a calm environment and outdoor access to explore once settled. | RSPCA Photo Sales