The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, our round-up includes Charlie, a curious and sociable kitten who loves playtime, window watching, and sticking close to his people.

Here are all of the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

1 . Charlie Charlie is a three-year-old curious and sociable cat who loves playtime, window watching, and sticking close to his people. He’s looking for an attentive home where he’ll get plenty of interaction, stimulation, and snacks. Ideal for experienced cat lovers, Charlie promises fun, companionship, and a charming presence in everyday life. | RSPCA Photo Sales

2 . Mr T Mr T is a five-year-old gentle soul who loves companionship and being near his favourite people. Once shy, he’s now playful and full of character. He’s looking for a calm home where he can enjoy affection, quiet company, and cosy naps as someone’s loyal little shadow. | RSPCA Photo Sales

3 . Diesel Diesel is a two-year-old German Shepherd with plenty of character and bundles of love to give his family. He came to the centre with congenital abnormalities, which have affected his front left leg and resulted in a short curly tail. He would suit an adult-only family committed to his ongoing training. | RSPCA Photo Sales

4 . Chunk Chunk is a one-year-old male Tabby with a striking face and soft fur. While his past is unclear, he’s shown resilience, learning to trust people again with time and patience. Chunk enjoys interactive play and occasional affection but values his independence. He’s best suited to an adult-only home with a calm environment and outdoor access to explore once settled. | RSPCA Photo Sales

5 . Max Max is a gentle five-year-old cat with a distinctive high-pitched meow. A quiet and patient home would suit his shy nature, where he can gradually gain confidence. Max loves his food and would thrive in a home with a garden and experienced owners, potentially alongside cat-savvy teens aged 16 or above. | RSPCA Photo Sales

6 . Tiger Four-year-old Tiger is an affectionate cat with a soft coat and stunning green eyes. He'd prefer a family of adults or cat-savvy kids aged 16 and above. He can easily be spooked by loud noises and isn't the biggest fan of other cats, so would rather steer clear of them. | RSPCA Photo Sales