There are a number of adorable cats and dogs available for adoption at the RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds.
The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley. Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners. More information can be found on the RSPCA website.
1. Brambles
Brambles is a three-year-old XL Bully who had a difficult start to life after being used for breeding. She loves going for walks so much that she gets giddy when she sees her harness being attached. Photo: RSPCA
2. Ebony
One-year-old Ebony was brought to the centre after she was found abandoned in a cat carrier in some bushes with only a tea towel for comfort. She had fleas, was underweight and had fur loss around her neck which suggested she had been wearing a very tight collar for some time. But after care at the centre, her confidence and her fur is growing back. She would suit an experienced family who can continue to help her confidence grow and give her plenty of time to settle in. Photo: RSPCA
3. Barbara
Five-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Barbara was sadly used for breeding before she came to the centre. She is an bundle of energy and loves to go on walks. Photo: RSPCA
4. Betsie
One-year-old Domestic Short Hair Betsie is a confident and friendly girl who loves playing with her favourite ball. She would love some company and has lived with cats before, so would happily do so again. Photo: RSPCA