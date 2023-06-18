There are a number of adorable cats and dogs available for adoption at the RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds.
The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley. Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners. More information can be found on the RSPCA website.
1. Lulu
One-year-old Domestic Short Hair Lulu was left outside to fend for herself when she was heavily pregnant and was later found in a shed with a litter of kittens and very little food or water. Her milk dried up as a result so the kittens were sent to a foster family. The gentle and affectionate girl would love a family to show her playful side off to. Photo: RSPCA
2. Ebony
One-year-old Ebony was brought to the centre after she was found abandoned in a cat carrier in some bushes with only a tea towel for comfort. She had fleas, was underweight and had fur loss around her neck which suggested she had been wearing a very tight collar for some time. But after care at the centre, her confidence and her fur is growing back. She would suit an experienced family who can continue to help her confidence grow and give her plenty of time to settle in. Photo: RSPCA
3. Lola
Six-year-old Dogue de Bordeaux Lola has a gentle soul and loves people - as well as all the fuss and attention that comes with them. She has lived outdoors for most of her life so would love a home with a comfortable bed in front of the sofa so she can be near her family. Being a large dog, a home with a large garden to roam around in would be ideal. Photo: RSPCA
4. Simba
Two-year-old Simba would love a family to spoil him and keep his fluffy coat in tip top condition. Photo: RSPCA