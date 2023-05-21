There are a number of adorable cats and dogs available for adoption at the RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds.
The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley. Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners. More information can be found on the RSPCA website.
1. Holly
One-year-old Staffie X Holly was not given much attention before arriving at the centre and did not have the opportunity to experience the outside world. She has since been introduced to lots of new sights, noises and smells and the RSPCA team is helping her to build her confidence. Holly, who loves to run around and play with toys, can be a little unsure when meeting other dogs, but has come on leaps and bounds since her training. It is hoped that with her anxieties and low confidence with new experiences, her forever family would be patient, understanding and have time to invest in her. Photo: RSPCA
2. Coco and Gypsy
Three-year-old Domestic Short Hairs Coco and Gypsy are very affectionate and would make a fun pair for a family. The loving pair would be happy to live with cat-savvy kids would understand when they need their own space. Photo: RSPCA
3. Romano and Luna
Curious and loving Domestic Short Hairs Romano and Luna, both aged two, would make great companions and bring lots of fun into any family. Photo: RSPCA
4. Bailey and Buntey
One-year-old Domestic Short Hairs Bailey and Bunty have always lived together and are incredibly close - they even use each other as pillows. The bonded pair would love to be adopted together. Photo: RSPCA