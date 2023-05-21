1 . Holly

One-year-old Staffie X Holly was not given much attention before arriving at the centre and did not have the opportunity to experience the outside world. She has since been introduced to lots of new sights, noises and smells and the RSPCA team is helping her to build her confidence. Holly, who loves to run around and play with toys, can be a little unsure when meeting other dogs, but has come on leaps and bounds since her training. It is hoped that with her anxieties and low confidence with new experiences, her forever family would be patient, understanding and have time to invest in her. Photo: RSPCA