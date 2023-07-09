1 . Luna

Luna was found locked in a crate in a completely empty house without food or water. Her family had packed everything up and left her behind. Despite the experience, it has not stopped the two-year-old Pocket Bully from trusting people. As soon as she came to the centre in Leeds, the team could see her affectionate and loving side shining through. She would suit a family that is as affectionate as she is, who are also willing to be patient with her as she settles in. Luna would prefer to be the only dog in the family, but would happily enjoy playdates with canine friends. Photo: RSPCA