There are a number of adorable cats and dogs available for adoption at the RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds.
The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley. Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners. More information can be found on the RSPCA website.
1. Luna
Luna was found locked in a crate in a completely empty house without food or water. Her family had packed everything up and left her behind. Despite the experience, it has not stopped the two-year-old Pocket Bully from trusting people. As soon as she came to the centre in Leeds, the team could see her affectionate and loving side shining through. She would suit a family that is as affectionate as she is, who are also willing to be patient with her as she settles in. Luna would prefer to be the only dog in the family, but would happily enjoy playdates with canine friends. Photo: RSPCA
2. Buddy and Rosie
Buddy and Rosie were both kittens when they arrived at the centre - but their owner died and they returned at five-years-old. The loving cats enjoy playing with toys but, more often than not, can be spotted curling up together on their top shelf bird watching. They would suit a home where they can live together and bird watch to their hearts content. Photo: RSPCA
3. Zeus
Zeus, a Staffie X, is aged approximately three. He has bundles of energy and is looking for a family willing to offer unconditional love and keep up with his training. Photo: RSPCA
4. Diesel
Diesel is a Staffie X aged approximately 11. He loves people and is looking for a new place to call home despite enjoying time with his foster parents. Photo: RSPCA