1 . Rolly

Two-year-old Tabby Rolly used to live on the streets and never knew where his next meal would come from, but has since come to love his food at the centre. He arrived with a painful looking wound under his armpit which was caused by his collar, as he managed to get his leg stuck in it. The team at the centre were not sure how long he had to live with this, but the severity of the wound suggested it may have been while. Despite his difficult upbringing, he is still a sociable cat who loves fuss from human companions. He would suit an adult only home where he can spend his days enjoying some home comforts. Photo: RSPCA