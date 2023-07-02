Leeds news you can trust since 1890
RSPCA Leeds: Every cat and dog available for adoption including homeless kitten who arrived with painful wound

There are a number of adorable cats and dogs available for adoption at the RSPCA’s Wakefield and District branch in Leeds.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 11:45 BST

The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley. Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners. More information can be found on the RSPCA website.

Two-year-old Tabby Rolly used to live on the streets and never knew where his next meal would come from, but has since come to love his food at the centre. He arrived with a painful looking wound under his armpit which was caused by his collar, as he managed to get his leg stuck in it. The team at the centre were not sure how long he had to live with this, but the severity of the wound suggested it may have been while. Despite his difficult upbringing, he is still a sociable cat who loves fuss from human companions. He would suit an adult only home where he can spend his days enjoying some home comforts.

1. Rolly

Two-year-old Tabby Rolly used to live on the streets and never knew where his next meal would come from, but has since come to love his food at the centre. He arrived with a painful looking wound under his armpit which was caused by his collar, as he managed to get his leg stuck in it. The team at the centre were not sure how long he had to live with this, but the severity of the wound suggested it may have been while. Despite his difficult upbringing, he is still a sociable cat who loves fuss from human companions. He would suit an adult only home where he can spend his days enjoying some home comforts.

Five-year-old Scooby, a Lhasa Apso, was given to the centre after his family decided they had no choice but to give him up, due to the rising costs in vet bills and cost of living crisis. He was well cared for, which shows in his affectionate and loving nature. He would suit a new family who can give him plenty of attention.

2. Scooby

Five-year-old Scooby, a Lhasa Apso, was given to the centre after his family decided they had no choice but to give him up, due to the rising costs in vet bills and cost of living crisis. He was well cared for, which shows in his affectionate and loving nature. He would suit a new family who can give him plenty of attention.

Three-year-old Domestic Short Hair Simba loves plenty of attention and showing off his playful side. He can often be found chasing feathers on a string.

3. Simba

Three-year-old Domestic Short Hair Simba loves plenty of attention and showing off his playful side. He can often be found chasing feathers on a string.

Five-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Barbara was sadly used for breeding before she came to the centre. She is an bundle of energy and loves to go on walks.

4. Barbara

Five-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Barbara was sadly used for breeding before she came to the centre. She is an bundle of energy and loves to go on walks.

